Walk to End Alzheimer’s raises $93k

On Saturday, over 400 people participated in the Erie Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Perry Square, raising a total of $93,000.

The Walk was in-person this year, with a focus on the health and safety of participants, staff and volunteers.

The funds raised will help support the care and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Home Instead Senior Care was the top fundraising team of the day, raising more than $5,300.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists.