The community will gather on Saturday in a solemn effort to recognize a disease impacting more than a quarter of a million people in Pennsylvania alone.

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held at Perry Square on Sept. 23. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the opening ceremony at 10 a.m.

The walk will cover about two miles.

All funds raised during the walk will go toward care, support and research efforts through the Alzheimer’s Association.