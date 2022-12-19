(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — There was a time when seeing the best holiday lights meant driving aimlessly through neighborhoods. Either you knew about the lights (likely through word of mouth), or you personally hunted for them. Those days are over for locals who want to enjoy a homegrown holiday display.

Throughout Erie, silver lanes are aglow, it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and other Christmas song lyrics have been brought to life. And one Facebook group has been leading residents there: Erie’s Best Holiday Lights Map (2022). Josh Sitter-Row is born and raised in the Erie area — he graduated from McDowell High School and went to Penn State Behrend.

His family is here. He and his siblings grew up in a home where their parents celebrated Christmas lights.

“My Dad decorated the outside, and my mom decorated the inside,” Sitter-Row said. He and his siblings followed in their wake. “We are huge into Christmas — my house is on the map. We’ve always been into Christmas. It’s a family thing for us. And it’s the biggest time of year where we get to see all of our extended family. So it is the ‘most wonderful time of the year.’ They were right.”

As of Dec. 19, Sitter-Row said there were more than 150 different locations on the map. Those are categorized as homes with lights, homes with lights that move or have synchronized music, and community displays (like at Asbury Woods, Presque Isle State Park and the tree at Perry Square).

Ask Sitter-Row about his favorite Christmas movie and, after some consideration, he chooses “Elf.” Ask him about his favorite Christmas song and he chooses “Underneath the Tree” by Kelly Clarkson. But don’t ask him about his favorite house on the Erie lights map.

“I can’t pick a favorite house! That’s not fair to everybody out there — there are a lot of fabulous locations,” Sitter-Row said. “It’s like asking me to pick my favorite child, and I don’t think I can do that.”

He said every area has standout holiday lights displays. He highlighted areas in Cambridge Springs and houses in Fairview. “It’s really hard to pick (a favorite) because everybody does such a good job and there are so many good ones,” he said.

How the Christmas lights came to be is a familiar story — the COVID-19 pandemic spurred it into life. While people were doing their best to keep their distance to avoid spreading the virus, they also were coming up with clever ways to stay together. The map kept Sitter-Row’s friends and family feeling connected through the holiday season.

“It was meant to be a small family and friends thing, but it kind of blew up, so we kept doing it,” he said.

What was intended to be a Facebook group for about 20 to 50 people, Sitter-Row said, grew (it grew more than “three sizes”). As of Dec. 19, there are more than 18,000 group members, and it’s been viewed more than 100,000 times, he said. Someone might even say that’s a Christmas miracle.

Sitter-Row is quick to point out that it wasn’t his idea. His sister and brother-in-law, Erica and Tim Shane, came up with the idea. It’s also been a combined effort, with Sitter-Row’s husband, Kaden Sitter-Row, driving around to scout locations. In the first year, that’s how the map was compiled. Today, proud decorators send their addresses to Sitter-Row to be featured on the map.

“This grew into a community thing that everybody in Erie and the surrounding counties enjoy,” Josh Sitter-Row said.

The map can be found via the Facebook group.

To have your home featured on the map, message Sitter-Row through the Facebook group.