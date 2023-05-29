As the weather warms up, so does the amount of families enjoying water world at Waldameer.

Hundreds of people were enjoying the wave pool and all the water slides at the park.

Some families came from Pittsburgh to enjoy the long holiday. Others live right here in Erie and enjoy coming several times a season.

“We were actually camping with my dad and we were going to go to the beach, then we saw all the water slides so we took a spontaneous trip to water world,” said Dalles Hartman, Pittsburgh resident.

One person we spoke with loves the new attractions the park has every year.

“The weather is pretty nice, a little hotter than the past few weeks, and just hanging out with friends,” said Ali White, Erie resident.

“I like going and seeing all the new slides. Each year they build a new slide, and going to ride it for the first time, get like a live reaction. It’s kind of cool,” said Niko Bucci, Erie resident.

This summer, Waldameer is adding “The Rocket Blast” — a brand new waterslide.