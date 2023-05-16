Erie Events is hosting its second annual open house at the Warner Theatre.

It’s free for the community to come in and walk through the entire building, which includes backstage and dressing rooms.

The Warner Theatre completed a $40 million renovation in January 2022, and this open house gives the community an opportunity to see what has been done to the theatre.

The biggest improvement during the renovation was expanding the stage. The director of the theater said this will allow for larger touring productions and make the theater more accessible.

“Since we’ve re-opened in 2022, we’ve had 134 events and over 110,000 people through the theatre. The renovations really brought people downtown and through the theatre,” said Ed Snyder, director, Warner Theatre.

The tour runs through 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday.