There were tears of joy from one grandmother who was given a surprise of a lifetime after heartbreaking news she wouldn’t be allowed to see her granddaughter get married.

Normally a bride walks down the aisle, but this bride is walking down the hallway for an unexpected first look.

“She was like a glowing angel, I mean it was just, she was just the prettiest little girl,” said Rosemary Hansen, grandmother to Grace.















After complications during a hip replacement surgery, Rosemary was told she couldn’t witness her granddaughter’s big day. This personal preview the day before was the next best thing.

“My nana is here. She’s alive. Even though she can’t attend my wedding, I’m thankful that I have her. And I know a lot of people probably don’t have that,” said Grace Henry, surprised grandma in wedding dress.

“I’m telling you I’m still just so overwhelmed, I can’t believe my daughter and husband surprised me,” said Hansen.

Rosemary saw Grace in her gown for the first time, wearing her mother’s pearl necklace.

“Yeah, she was very, very happy. That was all that she wanted was just to see me in my wedding dress and she did so,” said Henry.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

It was a moment filled with love and happiness that the family will never forget.

“What was my favorite part I think when she said, ‘nana, I love you,”‘ Hansen added.