Since Michael Burham escaped from the Warren County Jail last Friday morning, the City of Warren has been highlighted across the country.

Regardless of the situation at hand, many people were still out and about enjoying their lunches downtown on Thursday.

“It’s a very quiet town, nothing ever happens here. Nothing ever crazy has happened here,” said Gracie Ruhlman, Warren resident.

That was until about a week ago.

Last Friday, an inmate escaped from the Warren County Jail. Since then, the City of Warren has caught national attention.

“We’re getting all these cameras and different news crews in, and we’re not used to that. My wife works at a local hotel, I won’t mention, but they’re packed with agents and news stations and everyone is coming into this community right now,” said Joseph Glarner, a fellow Warren resident and owner of the Music Conservatory.

Joseph Glarner is the owner of the Music Conservatory located on Pennsylvania Ave.

Born and raised in Warren, Glarner has traveled and lived in big cities, but chose to return home for the city’s small-town feel. He said having an escaped prisoner with national media in town is unsettling.

“It makes you feel like people are paying attention and are trying to resolve this. There are eyes out there that are watching. God willing, hopefully everything ends peacefully,” Glarner said.

Another Warren resident said friends that she knows from Georgia knew about the situation before she could even tell them.

“It’s so weird seeing all of these news people here. Nothing like this ever happens unless it’s local news,” Gracie Ruhlman said. “Just seeing all the cops and all these people is just so crazy.”

The Warren residents we talked to agree that it’s odd seeing their quiet little town under a national microscope.

“People probably don’t even know where Warren is. The way that people are describing it it’s like north of Pittsburgh and this and that,” Ruhlman said. “I’m not worried or anything but I’m just keeping up with it and getting the updates as soon as I can so … hopefully they find him.”

Both Glarner and Ruhlman said there’s a sense of connection in their community and they hope that will also make national news.