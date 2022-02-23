Edinboro University is joining forces with a local school district to jump-start student careers in education amidst a national teacher shortage.

Fontaine Glenn was live outside Erie High School with more on this program.

Sophomores in the Erie City School District are getting a chance to begin their education career before stepping foot on a college campus.

The Boro Teach program gives first generation sophomores at Erie City Schools the chance to take college courses from Edinboro’s education department while still in high school.

This collaboration is hopefully going to be a pipeline for future teachers and will potentially keep them in Erie once they graduate with a teaching degree.

To be considered, sophomores must have a recommendation from a teacher or guidance counselor. They also need to complete an essay and go through an extensive interview process through the district.

Once selected, students will take 6 credits during their junior year, and 6 more during their senior year.

The first cohort to take part in the Boro Teach program is in the process of obtaining their first six credits, while applications are open for the second cohort to begin this fall.

‘We don’t want to overlook people. We don’t want to just go ‘we’re just looking for the cream of the crop.’ We want to get to the students that meet all those different criterias and standards so that we can find students that really have that passion to become educators within the classroom,” said Ken Nickson, coordinator of diversity, equity and inclusion for Erie’s Public Schools.

The plan is to expand the program to other school districts in the area.

“The focus of the program is on diversity and a homegrown teacher pipeline approach. They want to create more of a diverse teacher population in the City of Erie and they also want students to graduate from their schools and then return home to teach,” said Dr. Stephanie Williams, director of clinical experiences and partnerships, Edinboro University.

The program gives first generation students four semesters of college credits before graduating high school.

“The whole semester [is] free before they’re actually here. They get 12 credits through this program, so that saves them money, and then they’re connected to Dr. Williams and our faculty and they’re comfortable with the campus, so we think they’ll be more successful as freshmen,” said Dr. Erinn Lake, dean of education, Edinboro University.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The first six students in the program are entering their junior year with 6 college credits and will be committing to a certification.

Erie Schools are currently looking to fill the program for the second wave, with 15 openings.