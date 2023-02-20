(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Truck loads of water continue to make their way from Erie County to East Palestine, Ohio. More than two weeks after that toxic train derailment, the need for this help appears to be growing larger.

JET 24/FOX 66 reporter Chelsea Swift was live near East Palestine, Ohio Monday afternoon with more.

Residents here say they are grateful for the support coming from Erie.

Residents in eastern Ohio are still concerned about their water supply. As they continue to search for answers, residents and business owners in North East, Pennsylvania collected water all weekend long.

On Monday, hundreds of gallons of water are being donated to several locations in eastern Ohio.

Residents we spoke with say they are shocked by the way communities like Erie have come together to support them during this difficult time.

Residents say they have received water donations from across the nation.

One resident says it’s comforting to know that people care about the Negley (Ohio) community.

“The people around here, the creek, Leslie Run, comes down into the private wells down here, and these people really are in need. I’m just so glad that finally Negley is being represented in this train derailment,” said Linda Naczas-Erhard, Negley, Ohio resident.

There are other locations receiving water today as well.

