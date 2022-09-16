It’s just half way to Saint Patrick’s Day, and the luck o’ the Irish is alive and well in Erie.

Erie’s Irish Festival returns to Saint Patrick’s Church this weekend with plenty of food, music and family friendly fun.

The Irish Festival will feature Irish Games of Chance, Irish Memorabilia, Irish Brews, Irish coffee, and Irish food and desserts.

Erie’s Irish Festival runs Sept. 16 from 5 to 10:30 p.m.; Sept. 17 from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.; and Sept. 18 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Saint Patrick Church — 130 East 4th Street.

The free event began in 1993 as a way to bring the Erie community together for a day of Celtic culture and celebration.

Click here for more information on Erie’s Irish Festival.