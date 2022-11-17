It’s the first significant snowfall of the season and city residents are shoveling sidewalks and driveways.

Chelsea Swift was live from downtown Erie with more.

While the roads are clear now, we spoke with residents who say they spent about an hour shoveling sidewalks in their neighborhood.

The first significant snowfall for many in the city started around 9 p.m. Wednesday night and continued until 5 a.m. Thursday morning.

Many city residents woke up this morning to find their cars covered in snow.

Several residents we spoke with say they are excited about the snow, however they spent about an hour shoveling sidewalks.

One leader from the City of Erie Streets Department says crews are working around the clock.

Last year, the streets department teamed up with City of Erie Police and local towing companies to remove cars that were not following odd-even parking regulations. This year, they are continuing with that initiative.

“We’re out in the posted areas today and already we’ve had problems with parking, so starting tomorrow I’m going to get with the police department and we’re going to start initiating that ticketing/towing again. So people just really need to pay attention to the odd-even parking signs,” said Jeff Gibbens, City of Erie Streets Department.

With more snow on the way, city officials are asking residents to be patient with their snow removal efforts. We will have more on that tonight on JET 24 Action News.