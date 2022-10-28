Local kids have a safe and fun way to celebrate Halloween.

Friday night is the second night of ‘Trail of Treats’ at the Millcreek Mall. From 5 to 8 p.m., the mall will feature the indoor trick-or-treating event.

Proceeds benefit the Sarah Reed Children’s Center and the Achievement Center of LECOM Health.

The event allows thousands of children to celebrate Halloween in a safe and controlled environment.

Over the years, the event has proven to be successful and continues to grow, reaching more and more children every year.

At the event, kids and their parents can stop at tables set up throughout the main concourse and fill their bags with candy.

Tickets are available for $5 on the Sarah Reed Children’s Center website. Tickets at the door cost $7.