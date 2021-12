Christmas Eve is Friday, Dec. 24, and JET 24 will broadcast Midnight Mass at 11:30 p.m.

The mass will take place live in-person at St. Peter Cathedral on 230 W. 10th St. The Erie Catholic Diocese asks that anyone who plans on attending who is concerned about COVID-19 should wear a mask.

The mass will also stream live right here on YourErie.com, beginning at 11:30 p.m.