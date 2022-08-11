A three-day event celebrating Erie’s music, arts and theatre is happening this weekend.

PACApalooza returns this weekend.

Fontaine Glenn was live from State Street, joined by PACA Executive Director Mark Tanenbaum.

At the Performing Artists Collective Alliance (PACA) building on State Street, a three-day event will be held this weekend to celebrate the 10th anniversary of PACA.

It’s free admission all weekend.

The schedule is full of many different events including, poetry, stand up comedy, short plays, live music, a kids zone and more.

Friday the festivities begin at 5 p.m.; Saturday it’s an all day event from noon to 11 p.m. On Sunday it’s taking place from 2 to 6 p.m.