It’s that time of year when gardeners are preparing their gardens and getting ready to plant.

Fontaine Glenn was live from Asbury United Methodist Church where the event will be starting Friday.

The annual Plant & Bake Sale kicked off Friday morning at 8 a.m. after two years of being postponed because of the pandemic.

Joining Fontaine was the Presque Isle Garden Club president Sue Shultz with more on the annual sale.

At the Plant Sale, you can find annuals and perennial flowers, house plants, succulents, herb and vegetable plants for sale. You can also get advice on how and where to plant. Also, don’t leave without some homemade baked goods.

Presque Isle Garden Club’s annual Plant & Bake Sale will take place Friday, May 20th from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and again Saturday, May 21 from 9 a.m. to noon.