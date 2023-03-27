Despite the rain, friends and family gathered Monday night to remember 21-year-old Noah King who was fatally shot on January 15 in the parking lot of Rodger Young Park.

Matt Mathias was live from Rodger Young Park, the site of the vigil, and has more on how King is being remembered.

As the rain falls, the community mourns and remembers the life of Noah King.

The Benedictine Sisters of Erie, Sisters of St. Joseph, and Sisters of Mercy host the Take Back the Site prayer vigils to reclaim areas around the city where acts of violence occur, and to offer closure for friends and family.

The first vigil was held in November 1999, and more than 100 vigils have been held since.

His killer, 25-year-old Michael Ochrang, has been arrested and is facing several charges, including third-degree murder.

During the vigil, prayers are offered for both the victim’s loved ones, and for the perpetrator’s loved ones.

It was the first homicide case of 2023 in Erie and continues to spark dialogue about the revitalization of the community surrounding Buffalo Road.

