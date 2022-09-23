The always popular WineFest has returned to North East.

The yearly festival is more than just wine and fun activities, it brings in a nice profit to the region as well.

Brian Wilk was live from Gibson Park with more.

The vineyards of this region are a big boost to the local economy. Like a fine wine, the WineFest just keeps on getting better with age.

At the 2022 North East WineFest, folks have a chance to sample over 100 different local wines. There are also dozens of entertainers as well as hundreds of crafts and tents.

On average they get about 15,000 visitors from Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York and even from Canada.

Don’t miss the weekend celebration of music, art, and wine. The North East Wine Fest is taking place at Gibson Park Friday 4 to 8 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Click here for a list of participating wineries.