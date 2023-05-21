A festival in downtown Waterford celebrated its final day Sunday, raising money for The Fort LeBoeuf Little league program.

Since Friday, the community has shown its support of the small festival.

It’s evolved over the years and now offers fair food, crafts, bounce houses and obstacle courses.

The President of LeBoeuf Little League explained how funds will benefit the kids.

“It helps defray the costs of the kid’s registration, get the new equipment that they need, upkeep on the fields, and overall, just helping the kids out and keeping the costs down for the parents,” said Heath Strasser, president of LeBoeuf Little League.

The festival also offered a car show, a dunking booth and other activities.