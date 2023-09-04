Some people are choosing to spend their day off at the fair as the 86th annual Waterford Community Fair started up Monday morning.

Every year, organizers begin on Labor Day to bring members and friends of the community together to celebrate the successes of the previous year.

From Monday through Saturday, there will be horse shows, livestock sales, tractor pulls and more.

John Burawa, president of the fair, said this event is all about educating the public on where their food comes from.

“In the agricultural community, September means harvest. I think it evolved 86 years ago with that venue in mind. The farmers had all their crops harvested, they were ready for the winter — the upcoming winter — and they stored it in their barns so this is an opportunity to celebrate,” said Burawa.

He added the fair would not be able to be put on without their volunteers, which is made up of about 250 people. The fair runs from Sept. 4-9.