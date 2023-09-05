The Waterford Community Fair kicks off on Labor Day each year and continues to grow in popularity.

The fair’s 86-year history speaks for itself, but organizers never fail to stray too far from the roots of what some guests say make this fair so special.

Thousands of people flock to the Waterford fairgrounds throughout this week each year, but the highlights of the fair aren’t considered the rides and fair food, but rather a celebration of our local agricultural heritage.

It’s hard to miss the sights, sounds and smells of a fair, the bright lights and colors, the laughter from people on carnival rides filling the air, and of course the delicious fair food everywhere you turn.

But the organizers of the Waterford Community Fair say they keep close to the seeds planted by the fair’s founders 86 years ago.

Quite a level of importance is placed on local livestock, home goods, and the 4H competition.

As the fair continues to age, those organizers hope to continue informing the public about their roots.

“There used to be hundreds of farms, now there are like a handful of farms in Erie County, like dairy farms, there are very few. So what we can do to educate the public a little bit about where their food comes from, because it still comes from farms, it’s very critical,” said John Burawa, president, Waterford Community Fair.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Thousands of entries were submitted this year to be judged between home goods and livestock. It’s a skill and lifestyle one man says is being passed down over the generations.

“The one’s that are really exciting are the young kids. They come in entering their five-foot sunflower or their potatoes or whatever. Just to see the excitement and enthusiasm in them, that’s what really makes it special,” said Don Ghering, co-chair of Homemade/Grown Goods.

It’s a matter of appreciating the work that goes into this time-consuming process, not only your own work, but other’s who pour their blood, sweat and tears into providing for local communities.

The Erie County Dairy Princess tells us that it’s important to celebrate events like this and to celebrate our agricultural community.

“Without anyone really, without your farmers, or even just people who do it as a homestead, you wouldn’t have your food, you wouldn’t have your produce, you wouldn’t have your meats, your dairies, you wouldn’t really have anything in your grocery store,” said Amber Lassiter, Erie County Dairy Princess.

The fair runs all throughout the week — Sept. 4-9, 2023. Visit waterfordfair.org/schedule-rev1 for a full list of events at the fair.