Waterford heritage days kicking off its 50-th anniversary tonight.

The always popular community festival runs now through Sunday.

Heritage days is described as having something to do for the entire family.

Activities include entertainment, games, basket raffles and food.

“I believe being in community is a big deal, getting to know your neighbors is very important. You get to know a lot of the local vendors, so you become friends with them. And that’s a whole different family that you didn’t have before hand,” said Kelly Chase, owner of Kelly Chase Boutique.

Organizers said it’s a great way for Waterford to celebrate the community’s history and heritage.