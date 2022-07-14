Waterford Heritage Days return to the region this weekend.

Starting July 15, downtown Waterford will be filled with vendors, entertainment, crafts, and food for Heritage Days.

The Fort LeBoeuf Historical Society is organizing the three-day festival.

One museum curator said the Waterford Community has had annual celebrations since 1974. He said the community is looking forward to the event.

“We’ve seen a lot of smaller communities lose their businesses, a lot of their young people have moved away, and their identities are disappearing. This is an opportunity for Waterford to reaffirm its identity as well as bring back people from out of town who may have lived here long ago and for people who know nothing about us and who want to learn.

Heritage Days will conclude on Sunday, July 17. For more information, click here,