If you’re looking for a place to view and purchase local art, there’s a new store opening in Waterford.

Susan Osborn will be opening 16441 Collective at 210 High St. Since Osborn became the Waterford Library director, she realized there’s not much retail in the downtown area and wanted to do something to liven it up.

Her plan is to encourage Waterford retail and showcase local art. 16441 will have a grand opening on May 4 with live music, food and local art.

“I’m passionate about history, passionate about the town and the people,” said Susan Osborn, owner, 16441 Collective. “I feel like we’re on the crest of a change. Everything is changing. There has been dysfunction, there’s been disorganization and chaos.”

If you would like details to showcase your art at 16441 Collective, you can visit their Facebook page.