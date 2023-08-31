A convenience store is coming back to Wattsburg after being closed for many years.

Country Superette was previously closed for 13 years and is now open for business again.

Harry Keller, the storeowner, said the renovated store features an ice cream stand with Perry’s Ice Cream, full-service gas with Sunoco products, pizza, subs and a full-service deli.

He said he is happy to bring the store back to the community.

“We’ve been working on this for quite some time and now that it’s reopened, now we see what it means to everybody. So, to answer your question it means a lot, we’re ecstatic because people are so happy,” said Keller.

The new store is located at 9633 Wattsburg Road on Route 8.