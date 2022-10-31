It’s 19 years and counting for a thrilling tradition at one Erie home.

The Wayne Street “House of Fear” is up and running once again to help neighborhood kids get a fright and the fun of the Halloween spirit. The homeowner said the entire attraction takes weeks to build, and he calls it all just part of his celebration.

From the ghouls and jump scares, he added it’s all in the name of fun and giving back to his community.

“A lot of these kids will never see a haunted house, be able to afford it, so we give them something for free to come through on Halloween, and hopefully they enjoy it,” said Jim, homeowner.

Jim also said what once started as a small setup in his front yard has now spread through two properties and continues to grow in size and popularity every year.