(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A familiar favorite former anchor of the JET 24 Action News team recently took time away from his retirement to visit the studio.

David Belmondo was a fixture in Erie media for decades. He previously served as morning anchor alongside Tom DiVecchio for Good Morning Erie until he announced his retirement in May.

On Monday, many of his co-workers came out to the station to welcome Dave back and give him well wishes, and even surprise him with his own kissing booth!

Dave, alongside his wife Leslie, was able to tour the new studio and share memories with his former colleagues.

“I’m going to be moving down to Virginia soon and just coming back at least one more time, it just really sealed everything up and especially to see all the new equipment and the new sets and everything. It’s really, really nice. I do, honestly — and I say this sincerely — I do miss getting up at 2:15 in the morning to come to work. Took a while to get used to not doing that, even though sometimes I’m still waking up. But, you know, it was a great shift. I loved every minute of it,” said David Belmondo.

Since 2019, Dave spent his mornings as an anchor on JET 24/FOX 66’s early morning shows becoming a fixture in the mornings for many households.

If you would like to see more from his visit, you can check them out on our Facebook page.