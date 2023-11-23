A volunteer fire department opened its doors and gave back to the community this holiday.

Wesleyville Hose Company hosted a free Thanksgiving dinner from 1-7 p.m. on Thursday at the fire hall, located at 3421 Buffalo Rd.

This is the first time the company held the event in collaboration with the American Legion Post 571. All food was donated by businesses, borough members and other firefighters.

Volunteers worked hard to put the meals together as they wanted to make sure no one was alone during the holiday.

“As first responders and as veterans, we understand that this is a really rough time for some people. We wanted to provide a place and a facility and a meal to people just so they have something to eat and people to be with,” said Chief Pete Kloszewski, Wesleyville Hose Company.

“A lot of times these guys don’t get out and we’re the only face they see. That’s one of the reasons why we have the American Legion, we take care of veterans. It gives them a place to stop out and have comradeship and be with other people so they’re not alone,” said Frank Hall, senior vice commander, American Legion Post 571.

This event is open to the public until 7 p.m. Thursday.