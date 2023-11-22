The 12th oldest theatre in the nation is lighting up West 10th Street in new, modern way.

The Erie Playhouse held a ribbon cutting to present their updated marquee which was an investment of over $40,000.

It’s complete with 10-millimeter LED screens that preserve its historical significance with a modern-day twist.

Zach Flock, executive director of the playhouse, said Lincoln Recycling, Northwest Bank and a grant from the Erie County Redevelopment Authority made this possible.

“We think it’s really important that the marquee, which serves as our front door, really puts our best face forward and presents people with an image that is consistent with the artistic quality that they’ll see on the playhouse stage. For example, we have ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ opening on December 1, and the marquee is covered in animated snow which is something that we weren’t able to do before,” Flock said.

Flock added the support of the Erie community is a testament to the playhouse’s long history and long future as well.