After a long battle with lung disease, a founding member of the West County Lions Club is honored.

“He used to come to this park with us so I think he’d be really happy that he has a bench that he could sit on that has his name on it while he was watching us here,” said Daisy Robison, granddaughter of Tim Robison.

Three generations of Robisons, the mayor of Lake City, friends and many more gathered in memory of a founding member of the West County Lions Club.

“Tim was a member from 2014 when we first started, and shortly after that, he contracted a lung disease,” said Margaret Dutkowski, secretary, West County Lions Club.

Robison was diagnosed with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and went through a double lung transplant while continuing to be an active member of the club.

Robison’s wife of 12 years said this donation is quite an honor.

“It’s something that we can come and sit and enjoy the bench and the children can come and the neighbors and the community can come. And they hopefully understand that this was a man who tried to help the community as much as he could,” said Nadene Robison, wife of Tim Robison.

This bench is made up of 500 pounds of plastic bags that were recycled by the lions club.

Unfortunately, Robison lost his battle in April 2019. His grandchildren remember him fondly and hope to follow in his footsteps.

“I wish he was still alive at this moment to see that he earned a bench,” said Korrine Robison, granddaughter of Tim Robison.

“A bench in a park is a great place for it cause then I can take my kids when I have kids. They can play here and I can tell them that that’s my grandpa,” said Gage Robison, grandson of Tim Robison.

Nadene hopes that her husband’s story will inspire the community to serve and to give back.