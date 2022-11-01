(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Candy. It’s sweet, delicious and makes us happy, but too much of it can cause dire problems for parents and kids….so what can you do when you have a surplus of Halloween candy at your disposal?

Here are a few options:

Donate it

If calories are an issue or you just want to keep the sugar fuel away from the little ones, you can donate to first responders or the organizations below and they will gladly take it off your hands:

Bring it to work, events, gatherings, etc.

Everyone at work needs a bit of energy to get through the day, and bringing in some unused Halloween candy would sure do the trick to get the sugar rush going in the office. Or if there are work events, parties, gatherings you will be attending, bringing some extra candy can never do you harm and help bring the sweetness!

Return Bags of Candy You Didn’t Open

If you have bags of candy you didn’t use, grab your receipts and take it back!

Add/Create desserts and treats

Melt down chocolate, break up pieces or be creative and make some unique sweets with the leftover candy from the holiday. Here are some ideas to help get you started.

Freeze it

If now’s not the time for sweets, try freezing the chocolate, caramel and toffee for later use and add it to milkshakes, ice cream, cookie dough or other treats.

Swap it

One idea from Today is to swap candy for something else. For example, kids leave their stash out at night for a magical candy fairy, “Great Pumpkin” or “Switch Witch,” who takes the candy and leaves a gift in its wake. For older kids, they could be offered a swap for something other than candy.

Use it for gifts

Whether it’s a birthday, celebration or just spontaneous gift-giving, use that extra candy stash as part of a present to let family, friends, co-workers, loved ones, neighbors or anyone know you care!