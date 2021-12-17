Where can I find Santa in Erie before Christmas Day?

If your children have not had a chance to tell Santa what they want for Christmas, Erie will have a few final events before he makes his deliveries all over the world next Friday night.

Parents and kids can visit Santa at:

Millcreek Mall (5800 Peach St. ) : During business hours until Dec. 24.

) Port Farms (2055 Stone Quarry Rd. in Waterford ) : Wednesdays through Sundays during business hours until Dec. 23.

) Arby’s (7521 Perry Highway): Take pictures with Santa on Friday, Dec. 17, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

expERIEnce Children’s Museum (420 French St ) : Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 18 and 19, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Advance registration is required. $12 for members. $14 for non-members.

) Bethel Baptist Church (1781 W. 38th St. ) : Saturday, Dec. 18, from 1:30 to 4 p.m.

) Splash Lagoon (8091 Peach St . ): Saturday, Dec. 18, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

. Sullivan’s (301 French St. ) : Saturday, Dec. 18, from 6 to 9 p.m.

) Jack Frost Donuts (2119 Buffalo Road ) : Thursday, Dec. 23, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

)

