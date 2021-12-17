Where can I find Santa in Erie before Christmas Day?

Community

by: Spencer Lee

Posted: / Updated:

Getty Images

If your children have not had a chance to tell Santa what they want for Christmas, Erie will have a few final events before he makes his deliveries all over the world next Friday night.

Parents and kids can visit Santa at:

  • Millcreek Mall (5800 Peach St.):
    • During business hours until Dec. 24.
  • Port Farms (2055 Stone Quarry Rd. in Waterford):
    • Wednesdays through Sundays during business hours until Dec. 23.
  • Arby’s (7521 Perry Highway):
    • Take pictures with Santa on Friday, Dec. 17, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • expERIEnce Children’s Museum (420 French St):
  • Bethel Baptist Church (1781 W. 38th St.):
    • Saturday, Dec. 18, from 1:30 to 4 p.m.
  • Splash Lagoon (8091 Peach St.):
    • Saturday, Dec. 18, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Sullivan’s (301 French St.):
    • Saturday, Dec. 18, from 6 to 9 p.m.
  • Jack Frost Donuts (2119 Buffalo Road):
    • Thursday, Dec. 23, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

For news delivered right to yousubscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More News