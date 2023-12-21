North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) has chosen air national guardsmen stationed at the base in Rome, New York, to help track Santa this year as he makes his way around the globe delivering presents.

And of course, our JET 24/FOX 66 team of meteorologists will also be tracking Santa for you.

The operation involves radar systems, satellites and fighter jets all working together to follow Santa and his reindeer as they depart from the North Pole.

Starting Christmas Eve, eager children can see live updates on NORAD’s website.

They can also call 1-877-HI-NORAD to inquire about Santa.