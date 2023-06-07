A Harborcreek summertime tradition carried on Wednesday night.

The Whitford Park Concert Series kicked off for the summer of 2023 with the country folk sounds of Country Blue.

A nice size crowd grabbed their lawn chairs to enjoy the tunes, food, and generally relaxing scene.

Harborcreek Supervisor Steve Oler spoke about what to expect from the concert series.

“We have a variety of bands from country and folk tonight to Abbey Roads, a Beatles cover, to an Elvis impersonator, to the Gem City Jazz Band, so there’s a little bit of everything for anyone who’s interested,” Oler said.

The Whitford Park Concert Series runs every Wednesday around 8 p.m. through August 30.