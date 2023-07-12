The northern lights could be visible tomorrow, however, likely not in our region.

While a solar storm may make the northern lights visible, a cloudy forecast makes it unlikely Erie residents will catch a glimpse.

An expert from the planetarium at Penn State Behrend said the northern lights provide a colorful display. He explained where people will be able to see them.

“This is better if you’re further north, if you’re at the North Pole or by the South Pole, and you get to see that activity more often. Every once in a while, if things get strong enough, then they may reach further south. Canada usually gets to see this activity, but sometimes here in Erie, we can actually see some Northern Lights,” said Jim Gavio, of the Yahn Planetarium at PSB.

Experts said solar storms can cause interference to technology, however, it’s usually minimal.