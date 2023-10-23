Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Your chances of owning your own Harley Davidson motorcycle just got a lot bigger.

The City of Erie Police Department announced they are auctioning off a 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle through Municibid. The auction will be live until Nov. 3 at noon.

The motorcycle is a 2009 Harley Davidson FLHTP Electra Glide (police model) with 32,723 mileage, a Twin Cam 103 engine and a 6-speed transmission

All police sirens, siren speakers, and emergency lighting will be removed. The motorcycle was inspected, and the rear box will be included with the purchase. The money generated from the sale will be used to maintain the police’s motorcycle fleet.

If you are interested in placing a bid, visit Municibid’s website.

If you have any questions about the auction, please reach out to Randy Higley, bureau chief for the City of Erie Fleet and Maintenance, at (814) 881-3063.