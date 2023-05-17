(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Community Blood Bank is celebrating donors at their largest blood donation event in the City of Erie this week with live music, awards, giveaways and more!

The Community Blood Bank is hosting its fifth annual Donor Appreciation Day this Friday, May 19, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Erie Donor Center located at 2646 Peach Street.

Their event is an entire day of donations and celebrating donors that hit major milestones with live music, games, face painting, food from local food trucks, therapy dogs to pet and giveaways ranging from free food to Taylor Swift tickets.

The blood bank will also be awarding one donor with their Ed Althof Commitment to Community Award as well as other donors for their individual milestones achieved. The blood bank will honor platelet and plasma donation gallon achievers.

According to the release, 119 donors hit five gallons of red cells donated, 42 donors hit 10 gallons of red cells donated, 19 donors achieved 15 gallons, 11 donors achieved 20 gallons, one person achieved 25 gallons and four people have reached 30 gallons donated.

“Donor Appreciation Day is one of the biggest days of the year for Community Blood Bank,” said Erika DePalma, community relations specialist for the Community Blood Bank. “Not only do we have the opportunity to thank our loyal donors but we also get to introduce new donors to the great feeling of saving lives.”

Anyone that donates during the drive will get a free meal voucher for a pizza from Sticks N Bricks food truck or a gourmet hot dog from E-Dogg’s Food Truck. Donors will also receive a dessert ticket for Smiley’s Ice Cream truck, Celebrate Donors Popluck Popcorn and a free t-shirt.

Finally, donors will have their name entered for a chance to win two tickets to the Taylor Swift Eras Tour, a YETI package, one of 20 different gift cards and one of five gift baskets.

Last year, the blood bank had 161 new and returning donors make a donation during the event, and they are hoping to reach 200 donors this year. All types of blood are needed, especially type O blood which is commonly used in emergency situations.

For more information on the event or to make an appointment to donate, check out the Community Blood Bank website.