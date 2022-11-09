(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) – The GEICO Local Office of Erie are partnering with The Erie Otters to host an event to benefit the Erie City Mission along with members of the community that donate turkeys.

The Turkeys for Tickets event allows those who donate a turkey to receive two tickets to the Erie Otters’ annual Thanksgiving Game on Nov. 24, 2022.

The Turkeys for Tickets event will greatly benefit the Erie City Mission in its goal to support the community. This will also give fans a chance to attend an Erie Otters game in exchange for donating one turkey.

There will be three different drop-off times at Erie Insurance Arena in the cul-de-sac in front of the arena on French and 9th streets on Thursday, November 17th. The drop off times will be:

8 a.m. – 10a.m.

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Throughout the drop-off times, there will be special appearances from the GEICO Gecko, Otto the Otter, and various players on the Erie Otters. For more information on the Turkey event, head to their website.