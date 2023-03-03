The Winter Blues Bluegrass Festival returns to Conneaut Lake to benefit a great cause.

Bass fiddles, blue grass guitars and banjos too; the sounds of bluegrass filled Hotel Conneaut Friday night.

For two years, the Winter Blues Bluegrass Festival was absent because of COVID but they are starting up again this year.

The event is free, but they are selling 50/50 tickets and quilt raffles, they are able to put that money to good use.

“There are some people who in that time of their life are struggling financially because they are not able to work, they can’t pay their gas or electric, bills like that so we help that through efforts like this,” said Loren Little of Hospice of Crawford County.

So, it’s great to be back after two years?

“Yeah, it really made a lot of struggles for hospice for all kinds of medical fields, and we were not able to really do a lot of the publicity and events that we have had in the past so it’s just great to be able to do it again,” Little continued.

Little said the event usually raises a couple thousand dollars for hospice.

The bands come in from all over the place, including Falcon Grass from Jefferson, Ohio who are glad to support a good cause.

“Hospice is an underappreciated thing, those folks that do hospice they really go through some hard times themselves so anything we can do to support them we are more than happy to do it,” said Larry Covey of Falcon Grass.

The event continues Saturday from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday morning too. More information can be found on The Hotel Conneaut Facebook and Meadville Medical Center website.