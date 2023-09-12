A new woman-owned repair shop is now open in Millcreek Township.

KCT’s Power Sport Repair Shop held a soft opening at its new location on Pittsburgh Ave. It’s a “one-stop-shop” that offers motorcycle repairs, winter storage and accessories.

Formally known as Rider Repair, the business was able to re-brand and expand its property from 1,200 square feet to 6,500 square feet.

“I am a women-owned business in a male-run industry. I do run our front of house, I do all the billing, I do all the phones, and I do all the appointments. With me being woman-owned, it’s more than just wrenching on a bike,” said Rebecca Steadman, owner of KCT’s Power Sports Repair.

Steadman added the opening has been months in the making, and they are excited to bring their small business to the area.