One of the theatre’s most respected and legendary leading ladies is named artist in residence at Mercyhurst University.

Betty Buckley is known all over the world for her theatrical career on film, television, stage and concert halls. She will now be coming to Erie once a year to teach a workshop to Mercyhurst students and offer a public concert.

The mission of Mercyhurst Institute for Arts & Culture is to strengthen vibrancy through world-class performing arts experiences.

Dr. Brett Johnson, the artistic director at Mercyhurst, said that having Buckley is a major step for the school.

“Which has become a premier destination for world-class performing arts experiences and has long been known as a center of excellence in training the next generation of artists and scholars. What better way to learn than by a master teacher like Betty Buckley?” said Dr. Johnson.

For more details on Buckley’s public concert, you can head to their website.