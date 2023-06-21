After several years of planning and more than a year of construction the ExpERIEnce Children’ s Museum welcomes the community inside to see the multi- million-dollar expansion.

Erie families have another downtown attraction to check out.

The ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum is now open after a multimillion-dollar expansion.

In addition to support from the CEO of Erie insurance, the executive director said they hired a museum design company from Cincinnati to work with them to create a new experience.

“We knew we wanted to put a lot of Erie into this museum, so some of the exhibits you would not see in another museum because they were custom made for Erie, like our water table, our ship patterned after the Niagara. We really tried to put a lot of emphasis on our town. We want the community to be proud of us, and really the kids that are going to visit here- they’re our future,” said Ainslie Brosig, executive director of the ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum.

Several families we spoke with said they impressed with the expansion of the museum. They said this is what downtown Erie needed.

“We just got here but it is awesome the kids are running around there are so many cool new things to check out so were super excited to try all the new things,” said Annakaye Fenell, who was visiting the children’s museum.

“We’ve only been to the first and this one so far and my girls are in awe we’ve already been here almost an hour,” said fellow visitor Adell Lane. “We’ve lost a lot of stuff from downtown lately so it’s really nice to have something else and especially I have two toddlers so something to do for the summer to keep them occupied when it’s too hot outside.”

“I’ve been here before with her as a little girl but she doesn’t remember so she comes in here and its nice. It’s new to me so it’s exciting to me. I’m very family oriented this is my baby. I love her you know anything to make her happy I’m with it too we’re going to have some fun,” said Deshawn Jordan, another museum visitor.