A mobile outreach program is hitting the streets of Erie to bring the classroom to neighborhoods kids.

The WQLN PBS STREAM Machine will bring kids hands on lessons in Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Arts, and Math (STREAM).

Kids will get the chance to use stream kits and PBS KIDS books donated by Hooked on Books for Kids.

The STREAM Machine will be helpful for those families who don’t work traditional hours.

“A lot of times if we offer something after school those parents cannot take advantage of the services that we provide. So we thought, ‘why not get a mobile outreach vehicle and go to the families.’ Families can expect to see us in their neighborhoods and parking lots and parks. We’re really looking forward to doing that,” said Kathy Woodard, educational outreach manager, WQLN.

Woodard says the STREAM Machine was made possible by the support of the Erie Community Foundation and Rebich Investments.