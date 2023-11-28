An annual tradition to honor veterans is approaching its fundraising milestone locally.

Wreaths Across America is a national initiative. The Pennsylvania Soldiers and Sailors Home is leading the local effort to ensure each veteran of the past receives a wreath at their final resting place.

The local effort will recognize veterans dating back several generations.

“It’s significant to our location, especially because of how old we are and the dates of the gravesites that go all the way back to the late 1800s. This day really ensures that at least one day out of the year, those veterans buried from the Civil War era and on get the proper recognition for their service to our country,” said Ken Vybiral, volunteer resources coordinator.

Donations will be received until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday night. To donate to the local effort, go to the Community tab on our website.

The ceremony will be held at noon on Saturday, Dec. 16, at the Pennsylvania Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Home block house, located at 560 East Third Street in Erie.