After many delays, the process to install a new Wurlitzer pipe organ at the Warner Theatre is underway.

Steve Weiser, Executive Director of the Erie Philharmonic, said the Warner Theatre had a pipe organ, but it was taken out in the 1970s.

He said it’s not the original organ, but an official Wurlitzer with 1,500+ pipes.

The organ will be installed to the left and right of the main stage.

“A Wurlitzer is sort of one of the iconic theatre organs that would have existed in any of these movie houses, like what the Warner Theatre was in the 30s, this is the instrument that would have been installed in the Warner Theatre back in the 30s,” said Steve Weiser, Erie Philharmonic Executive Director.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Work to install the organ has already begun and will debut to the public on June 26, 2022.