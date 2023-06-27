One downtown business is saying cheers to 40 years!

Ye Ole Sweet Shoppe is celebrating being in business for 40 years. The bakery has a different theme and special for every day of this week.

One special includes giving away a dozen cookies every month for a year to the 40th person that walks in the door this week.

Kelli Graham, the owner of the bakery, said they have been using the same recipe for all 40 years.

“We started with I think four cookie flavors and we’re over 20-something now. We’ve added cakes and brownies, but the basic cookie recipe that everyone knows and loves has stayed the same for 40 years and it will never change as long as I own the place,” said Graham.

She added Ye Ole Sweet Shoppe is one of the best places to be, and she’s grateful to be the owner.