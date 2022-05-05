YMCA of Greater Erie celebrated all of its childcare workers in honor of National Childcare Appreciation Day.

Throughout the week, the “Y” stopped at its childcare centers, delivering a Moe’s Nacho and Taco Bar on wheels.

Tammy Roche, the vice president for the YMCA of Greater Erie, said this just one way to say thank you to the childcare workers for all their hard work over the past couple of years.

“We really value the staff and what they bring to the lives of our children, and how they help them grow and thrive, and they need to take care of themselves too. We recognized that being in childcare is a very demanding job, and self-care is important,” said Tammy Roche, Vice President of YMCA of Greater Erie.

Next week, local food trucks will travel to the daycares to serve up lunch for the childcare workers.