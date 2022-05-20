(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — YMCA is offering free swim lessons to Erie kids this summer.

The swim lessons are free to children living in the City of Erie.

The Brian Lee Crosby Memorial Learn to Swim program is funded through the City of Erie’s Parks & Recreation Program and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield.

“There is a list of basic life skills all parents instinctively know they must teach their children to keep them safe and healthy. It includes habits like looking both ways before you cross the street, washing your hands with soap and water and eating the right amount of fruits and vegetables every day,” said Kelly Austin, YMCA of Greater Erie aquatics director. “For too many parents, safety in and around water is not on the list; and that’s something we need to change.”

Parents can register their kids for the free swim lessons in person at the Downtown YMCA — 31 W. 10th St. — beginning May 23. Parents must present proof of residence at the time of registration.

“The skills gained through these swim lessons can last a life time. For the child to maximize the benefits of this swim session, regular attendance is most important,” Austin added. “Full participation is expected during each 30-minute lesson. Attendance will be closely monitored.”

The first session will begin June 20. Lessons will be offered at the Downtown YMCA and Rodger Young Park pools.