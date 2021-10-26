You could win a Tops ‘Supermarket Sweep’ in Meadville

MEADVILLE — If you’re a fan of the TV gameshow, “Supermarket Sweep,” now is your chance to actually run the aisles yourself.

Tops Friendly Markets is offering a chance to “Sweep” their Meadville store in November to anyone who buys a Meadville Lions raffle ticket in the next week. Tickets must be purchased from the Tops location at 144 Center St.

All proceeds will benefit local community programs, such as Pediavision screenings in local preschools, buying books for elementary children and vision assistance through the Lions Club for people who cannot afford proper eye care.

Only 2,500 tickets will be sold from now through Friday, and Nov. 1 and 2 from 3:30 to 6 p.m. at the Meadville Tops. Tickets are $10, and anyone who purchases one will be entered to win one of three great prizes:

1 st place: five-minute Tops shopping spree to fill one cart on Saturday November 14, 2021 at 8 a.m.

five-minute Tops shopping spree to fill one cart on Saturday November 14, 2021 at 8 a.m. 2 nd place: $200 Tops gift card

$200 Tops gift card 3rd place: $100 Tops gift card

The winners will be drawn and announced on Thursday, Nov. 5.

