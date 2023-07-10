Getting an early start is what the third annual Junior Police Academy is all about.

Youngsters from around the region took part in a police summer camp held at the Mercyhurst Police Training Academy Campus in North East.

The camp is for kids who may be looking to become an officer of the law, or at least explore what it takes to be one.

According to Tom Lennox, Erie Police’s recruiting director, the police intensive training is a way to show what it takes to join the force.

“This really opens up their minds and opens up their thinking as to what it really takes –commitment, sacrifice and teamwork — to be an effective police officer in our community,” said Lennox.

“I feel like it’s a great way to express myself because I’m an athlete and I like to do all of these activities, and I think its a really great opportunity for me to become a police officer in the future,” said Taziyah Johnson, 12-year-old attendee.

The camp will run all week at different locations. You can see where and when to attend online.