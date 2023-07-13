The community of Youngville is coming together to help law enforcement.

As the search for Michael Burham continues, the state police has moved to the Youngsville Fire Department from the barracks.

Law enforcement has expanded its forces and needed a larger building to house all departments. Youngsville Borough sent out a Facebook post asking if anyone would like to donate supplies to the command center.

The state police have had many donations of food and drinks from residents and local businesses.

“In times like this, you do see the community members come together. Law enforcement, I think, is very greatly appreciated across the country so this is a perfect sign showing that,” said Trooper Cindy Schick, Troop E community service officer for the Pennsylvania State Police.

Trooper Schick said the Youngsville Borough were so overwhelmed with donations that they had to put it on pause.